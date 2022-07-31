Garden in a post-apocalyptic world

A visitor walking through a garden display titled "The time: In the far, far away future" outside Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, with sculptures crafted from recycled materials, it is one of six show gardens designed by award-winning landscapers that are open for viewing as part of the eighth Singapore Garden Festival.

The biennial festival organised by the National Parks Board opened to the public yesterday after a four-year hiatus as the 2020 edition was postponed due to Covid-19.