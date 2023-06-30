Scattering of ashes in Garden of Peace gains popularity, but majority still opt for niche

SINGAPORE – When her father died in January, it was an easy decision for Ms Wong Sher Maine and her family to opt for scattering his ashes in the Garden of Peace, located within the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex.

“My father was a gardener. He loved to garden, plant and watch things grow, so he loved the idea of going back to the earth,” the 48-year-old communications manager told The Straits Times.

On Father’s Day, Ms Wong and her family visited the Garden of Peace.

“Even though we couldn’t see his ashes any more, it was nice to know that he was there,” she said.

Singapore’s first inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang opened in May 2021. Two years on, it has about 150 applications a month for its use – a 40 per cent increase from the time it opened, said the National Environment Agency (NEA), which developed the garden.

As at May 2023, the agency has received more than 3,000 applications for inland ash scattering services at the garden, the official designated area for ash scattering.

The 9,500 sq m garden provides another option for the management of cremated human remains and was developed in response to public interest in having ash scattering made available in Singapore.

Ms Ang Jolie Mei, managing director of funeral service provider The Life Celebrant (TLC), said she has seen a large increase in requests for inland scattering since the Garden of Peace opened.

Prior to the opening, Ms Ang said that 80 per cent of her customers opted for columbarium niche and the remainder chose sea scattering. Now almost equal numbers of them choose niche, sea scattering and inland scattering.

She added that more elderly are also coming around to the idea of inland scattering as they feel it will ease the cost for their children.

“It is becoming more popular because it acts as a middle ground between sea burials and niches,” she said.

According to the NEA website, the fees for all government columbaria are $500 for a standard niche and $900 for a family niche. For inland scattering at the Garden of Peace, the booking fee costs $320.

The scattering of ashes at sea can cost about $200 without any ritual, and from $400 to $800 with rituals, according to undertakers The Straits Times spoke to.

There are four options for families after cremation – keep the ashes in a niche at a columbarium, keep the ashes at home, inland ash scattering and ash scattering at sea.