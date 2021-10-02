Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning, in isolation until Oct 4

SINGAPORE - Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has been issued a health risk warning after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

A Ministry of Trade and Industry spokesman told The Straits Times on Saturday (Oct 2): "Minister Gan was issued a HRW (health risk warning) following close contact with a positive Covid-19 case and is minimising social interactions until his HRW ends on Oct 4."

The minister was not physically present at the press conference held on Saturday by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, and instead appeared via videoconferencing app Zoom.

A health risk warning is issued to those found to have been in close proximity with a Covid-19 case for an extended period, based on their SafeEntry records, or are identified as a close contact of a case.

Those issued the warning must get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done within 48 hours at a designated testing centre.

They must isolate themselves until the test result comes back negative and minimise social interactions with others during the entire health risk warning period.

On the third, fifth and seventh days after the last exposure to the confirmed case, they must perform self-administered testing using an antigen rapid test kit.

Another PCR test is required to be done on the eighth day, and the health risk warning ends on the 10th day.

The requirements are legally binding under the Infectious Diseases Act.