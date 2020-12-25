Gaming chair makers make mark on world

IAN ANG AND ALARIC CHOO, CO-FOUNDERS OF SECRETLAB

An idea hatched in his bedroom has helped entrepreneur Ian Ang build a multimillion-dollar business - and all before he turns 30.

His winning notion stemmed from the frustration of being unable to find suitable gaming chairs. His response? Make them himself.

Mr Ang, 28, and business partner and friend Alaric Choo, 32, founded Secretlab and toiled over the past five years to continually improve their product, which is now among the most highly rated gaming chairs in the world.

Secretlab delivers chairs to more than 60 countries and deals directly with consumers, with operations almost entirely online.

The company has expanded to nearly 200 staff from just two.

The duo are not slowing down. While tight-lipped on their plans, they intend to continue expanding, especially with the market in Singapore getting more saturated as Secretlab chairs become more mainstream, said Mr Ang.

Secretlab was unique when it started, as the gaming chair industry was not yet established.

"There were no textbook answers or anybody to refer to out there," said Mr Ang. "We have always had to take a very creative approach to everything that we do."

He has some advice for budding entrepreneurs: "One needs grit - not in the sense of abandoning the business or whatnot, but in the daily, difficult decision-making.

"Instead of taking the easy way out, you have to stress yourself out: Think and think and think, constantly weigh all the pros and cons, think creatively of 10 other possible alternatives, then make the best call.

"It can be mentally taxing and unhealthy."