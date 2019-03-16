Galaxy of balloons at Marina Square

An alien invasion has descended upon Marina Square shopping mall, with balloon sculptures shaped like a huge 4.8m-tall rocket, extraterrestrials, astronauts, UFOs, and more, taking over the Central Atrium in the mall. The annual balloon event, now in its ninth year, is themed "Extraterrestrial Exploration" for this year's instalment. It took four days and 40 world-class balloon artists, using 200,000 inflated balloons, to put together the exhibits. The interstellar exhibition started yesterday and will run till March 24, from 11am to 10pm daily.

