G-20 summit: PM Lee calls for open supply chains and for countries to accelerate net-zero ambitions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – The rules-based multilateral system needs to be strengthened, so that all countries can continue to enjoy unimpeded access to energy, food, and agricultural commodities, especially during crises, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

Speaking on food and energy security at the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders’ Summit in Bali, he said Singapore takes its role as a trusted hub for logistics, transportation, and energy very seriously.

“We look forward to working with partners to keep global supply chains free and open,” he told the annual gathering of the world’s largest economies.

Singapore is not a member of the G-20, but regularly attends its meetings. PM Lee is participating in the two-day summit on the invitation of the G-20 chairman, Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

State leaders arrived at the Apurva Kempinski Bali hotel on Tuesday for this year’s event, which is themed Recover Together, Recover Stronger.

Indonesia is leading discussions on global economic recovery, digital transformation and climate change, among other topics.

During discussions closed to the media, PM Lee said that as a small island-state that imports most of its food and energy needs, Singapore has an acute understanding of the importance of maintaining access to these sources.

Recurring waves of Covid-19 around the world and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine have worsened the global food and energy security situation, which was already compromised by extreme weather, post-pandemic global demand, and export restrictions.

Other than ensuring that supply chains remain open, Mr Lee offered two other suggestions: accelerate net-zero ambitions, with climate change being the longer-term threat to food and energy security, and to scale up sustainable financing.

Singapore is systematically working towards reaching its target of net-zero by 2050, said PM Lee in his speech that was released to the media, and the Republic is raising carbon taxes significantly.

It will also implement a national hydrogen strategy to green its power sector, and is working with regional partners to develop the Asean Power Grid – an initiative to enhance regional energy interconnectivity while supporting decarbonisation efforts.

Countries will also need more transition finance to help hard-to-abate sectors decarbonise or switch to green energy, added PM Lee.

For example, the Asian Development Bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism is facilitating the early retirement of coal-powered plants.

Private capital should be mobilised, said PM Lee. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is injecting seed capital into an Asia Climate Solutions Design Grant to provide funding for studies on blended finance solutions.