Futuristic pop-up library brings sci-fi books and art to Parkway Parade

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The newly opened pop-up library, which has a sci-fi theme, at Parkway Parade on May 14.

SINGAPORE – Lined with chrome walls and neon-lit, futuristic arches, a new pop-up library dedicated to science fiction has opened at Parkway Parade, bringing together more than 4,000 books, graphic novels, comics and paraphernalia under one roof.

Conceived by the National Library Board (NLB), the Sci-Fi Pop-up Library also showcases original paintings used on the covers of titles such as Timothy Zahn’s The Icarus Twin and J.G. Ballard’s The Drowned World, and mini figurines from classics like Star Trek.

The exhibition, curated with support from science fiction and fantasy heritage organisation The Imaginariad, also features artwork inspired by books in the collection, spanning sub-genres such as space opera, dystopian worlds and cyberpunk.

Digital artworks imagining Singapore in 2126, created by The Imaginariad in collaboration with artist Kristal Melson, are also displayed on the walls of the spaceship-like library that spans a corridor on Level 4 of the mall.

The space also features a local sci-fi collection by authors such as Judith Huang and Vivian Teo, and an interactive generative AI station where visitors can create their own sci-fi stories.

An eRead screen also lets visitors browse and borrow e-books of titles available at the pop-up, by scanning a QR code with their NLB Mobile app.

“It’s more than just reading. It’s about making this space relatable to young families, students and everyone else. It’s a space where they can just chill out,” said NLB planning and development manager Lavania Krishnamurthy.

The pop-up will run until April 11, 2027, and its collection is expected to expand over ti me.

The space also features a local sci-fi collection by authors such as Judith Huang and Vivian Teo, and an interactive generative AI station where visitors can create their own sci-fi stories. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the self-service space can be accessed by scanning a library-compliant ID card such as an NRIC or student concession card, using an NLB eCard, or scanning a QR code at the entrance for a day pass.

This pop-up library was launched on May 14 along with three new Sit-n-Read Nodes at Century Square, City Sprouts Bedok and The Cove at Waterway Point.

It is one of six pop-up libraries around Singapore, including the Comics & Games Library at Punggol Coast Mall and the Presidential Pop-up Library at Plaza Singapura.

The pop-up library was launched on May 14 along with three new Sit-n-Read Nodes at Century Square, City Sprouts Bedok and The Cove at Waterway Point. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

This initiative began in 2023 when NLB launched the Manga Library at City Square Mall to bring reading into everyday spaces and give people a taste of what their libraries offer, said Ms Lavania.

Student Ng Yee Heng, 12, who was visiting the library, said he picked up a few books because of their interesting synopses, despite not usually being interested in sci-fi.

NLB chief executive Melissa Tam said: “This initiative makes it easier for people to integrate reading into their daily routines. This reflects NLB’s continual commitment to making reading accessible and transforming ordinary spaces into inviting reading corners where people can discover books and enjoy a good read.”