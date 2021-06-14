Future of Mandai public golf course uncertain as site put under review

The long-term future of Mandai Executive Golf Course - one of three public golf courses here - is up in the air, with plans for the site under review.

Without giving a specific date, a spokesman for national water agency PUB told The Straits Times that the current golf course operator's lease expires this month.

Till then, the land the golf course sits on is under PUB, which developed the nine-hole course and driving range as a community project in 1992. It began operations in 1993.

"PUB decided to return the land, which is approximately 13ha in size, to the State when the lease ends, to review the long-term use of the site," added its spokesman.

Last year, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) launched an expression of interest exercise for the property to continue its use as a public golf course with a driving range until end-2024.

An SLA spokesman said the exercise helps to determine if there is interest in continuing the site's current use "until the permanent use is firmed up".

The spokesman added that the exercise closed with interest, and a public tender for the site will be launched "in the next few weeks".

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which takes charge of the country's urban planning, said the Government is "reviewing future plans for the Mandai site, taking into account its context", and that its existing use will be retained "until the permanent plans have been firmed up".

The URA spokesman added: "The Government stewards our limited land to support Singapore's development.

"An example is through redeveloping brownfield sites like golf courses as leases expire, for suitable uses as required in future."

The course is currently operated by Poh Brothers Golf Management, which took over in 2015 as the course's fourth operator since 1993.

Its managing director Poh Eng Teck told The Straits Times last week that the firm intends to participate in the tender.

Land occupied by golf courses here has decreased in recent years. Two courses - belonging to Raffles Country Club and Jurong Country Club - were acquired by the Government for the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail project, which has since been cancelled.

In 2014, the Ministry of Law said Keppel Club's lease will not be extended beyond Dec 31, and Marina Bay Golf Course's lease will not be extended beyond July 2024.

While golfing is enjoyed by many and adds to Singapore's attractiveness as a business hub, the sport is land-intensive and "there is a need to balance the competing demands for land", the ministry added.

Singapore Professional Golfers' Association president M. Murugiah said he is sad that the Mandai course will potentially be taken away, especially with the "shortage of golf courses here".

"Without the public courses, it is harder for people to get interested in the sport, and many younger players might give it up because club memberships are expensive," he said.

Golf coach Dalston Koh, who teaches at the Mandai course, described the course as a "stepping stone into the golfing world" for many.

"Many golfers here likely started learning golf at Mandai, as the course does not require players to have a handicap and is beginner-friendly," he said, adding that the future of the trade looks dim with the recent acquisitions and upcoming expiration of leases.