Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months

SINGAPORE – Intense speculation surrounds the future of Komala Vilas, one of Singapore’s most iconic Indian vegetarian restaurants, following a prolonged closure for “renovations”.



The brand’s outlet at 76-78 Serangoon Road – which in 2015 hosted then Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – has been shuttered for nearly two months.



On Facebook group Singapore Travel Tips and Plan, a March 9 post of the shuttered storefront sparked a discussion on whether the restaurant has shut for good. The post said: “Was disappointed to discover that Komala Vilas in Little India has been closed for renovations since January 19 but is listed as open on Apple Maps. Sharing to help others avoid the same letdown.”



In the same thread, another user said: “Sad to see the 70+ year old iconic legendary South Indian vegetarian restaurant has shut its doors after probably 4 generations of being family owned and operated.”



On the restaurant’s Google reviews page, customers have been posting regular updates to say the eatery has yet to reopen.



When The Straits Times visited the flagship restaurant on March 17, a sign on the shutters said: “We are temporarily closed for renovation starting Monday, 19 January, 2026.” The sign did not state when the restaurant would reopen.



However, there were no signs of any renovation works being carried out at the site.



In response to queries from ST and Tamil-language daily Tamil Murasu, Mr Rajakumar Chandra, former chairman and current adviser of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA), said he was aware of the speculation about the restaurant.



“It has been over two months without any work being done. This is creating speculation and rumours on what is happening,” he said, adding that multiple people have asked him what will become of the restaurant.



“Komala Vilas is a longstanding heritage business,” he added, saying that it was upsetting to see the restaurant shut for the past few months.



Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant was established in 1947 by Mr Murugiah Rajoo. It is now run by his grandson, Mr Rajakumar Gunasekaran, 40.



Over the decades, it became a household name and a tourist attraction and famously hosted Mr Lee and Mr Modi in November 2015, an event that was described as “dosa diplomacy”.

Then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) and his wife Ho Ching taking a wefie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Komala Vilas in November 2015. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK

Another diplomat to grace the outlet was Finland’s Minister of Education and Culture Anders Adlercreutz, who was hosted by Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam for breakfast on Jan 18.

The restaurant is listed as an SG Heritage Business by the National Heritage Board (NHB), a title awarded to businesses that are the “backbone of Singapore’s cultural landscape and provide time-honoured trades, goods or service”.

ST contacted Mr Rajakumar Gunasekaran for comment on March 17. In a text message at about 8.40pm, he said: “I’m overseas right now. I’ll get back to you at the end of the month.”

When Tamil Murasu contacted him previously, the restaurant owner had given the same response.

Employees of neighbouring restaurants, textile and jewellery shops also confirmed to ST that they had not heard or seen any renovation works going on at the site.



Some said the restaurant’s patrons would wander into their shops sometimes, to ask when Komala Vilas would reopen. “People are worried they will not open again; everyone likes the food there,” said an employee of a nearby shop.

Its sweet shop, Komala Vilas Sweets and Savouries in Upper Dickson Road, was also shut and is listed as permanently closed online.



Attempts to contact someone in the main office, which is next to the sweet shop, were unsuccessful.



A check on another outlet that was at 291 Serangoon Road showed that the space has been taken over by another Indian vegetarian restaurant, Vasanta Bhavan. Two other outlets – one in Race Course Road and another in Buffalo Road – had closed some years earlier.

The shuttered Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant on March 16. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In response to queries from Tamil Murasu, Mr S. Mahenthiran, honorary secretary of the Indian Restaurants Association (Singapore), said the association’s “current understanding is that the outlet is undergoing renovation” and it is looking forward to “the next chapter of their operations”.



LISHA’s Mr Rajakumar Chandra said he was in close contact with the restaurant owner and described him as a man dedicated to carrying on the family business started by his grandfather.



The LISHA adviser, who is also the owner of Jothi Store and Flower Shop on Campbell Lane and vice-chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said people should refrain from spreading rumours.



“As a community, everyone wants to see the place back in action,” he said.



ST has contacted NHB for more information.