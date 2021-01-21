Future media leaders will need purpose, resilience and optimism: World Editors Forum president

SINGAPORE - Future leaders of newsrooms and journalistic organisations have their work cut out for them, given the challenges the media industry faces, said World Editors Forum (WEF) president Warren Fernandez.

But by believing in their purpose, staying resilient and having optimism, these leaders will be able to face these challenges head on and lead their teams well, added Mr Fernandez, who is editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.

He was speaking on Thursday (Jan 21) to 30 journalists and editors to mark the end of the Young Media Leaders Fellowship Programme, a six-month fellowship programme by the WEF Asia Chapter.

The programme's participants, who hailed from 15 countries and territories in Asia, were supposed to gather in Singapore this month, but met virtually instead due to the Covid-19 situation.

The pandemic also meant that initial plans for participants to attend dialogues on regional political, economic and societal issues in-person in the past few months had to be scrapped, and they instead discussed these issues through online sessions.

The programme was supported by Temasek Foundation. The WEF Asia Chapter is the regional network in Asia for editors within the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times, and Mr Benedict Cheong, chief executive of Temasek Foundation Connects, thanked all the organisers as well as the participants for making the programme a success, despite the disruptive pandemic situation.

Covid-19 has challenged newsrooms of the world to step up and report about all kinds of developments, which have been made even more important in time of so much fake news, said Mr Fernandez, who mooted the idea for the fellowship programme.

"I hope the skills and the discussions you've had will renew your sense of purpose, give you that sense of resilience and optimism for the future, because I think we're going to be tested and we're going to be called upon to show that leadership in the months and years to come," he added.

On Thursday, the programme's participants also listened in on a discussion organised by Wan-Ifra which focused on political and economic challenges in the region. It was moderated by ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

The panellists included Mr Ken Moritsugu, a news director at the Associated Press in China, and Dr Lina Alexandra, who is from the department of politics and international relations at Indonesia's Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Also on the panel was Associate Professor Nobuhiro Aizawa from the faculty of social and cultural studies in Japan's Kyushu University.

The professor gave a presentation that touched on the future of relations between the United States and Asia, as well as how inequality will present a great challenge for the region.

One of the 30 participants was ST deputy business editor Poon Chian Hui, who said she was struck by how participants identified with the challenges brought up during the programme.

She said: “We may be in different countries, but the pandemic has also allowed us to find common ground. That’s because media agencies across the world faced the similar challenges, and now have that same task of trying to chart a new normal.”