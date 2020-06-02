Further renovation delays as firms await BCA nod

For the past two months, Ms Nura Rashid and her family of five have been living in a half-renovated four-room HDB flat in Woodlands without a kitchen and master bedroom toilet.

The 35-year-old housewife was elated when the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) announced on May 27 that suspended home renovation works could resume in phase one easing after the circuit breaker starting today.

But her hopes were dashed when her interior design company said it could not restart works today as it was still waiting for a number of approvals from BCA. Works in her home started in March.

"They couldn't give us an estimated date on when they'll restart. There's nothing we can do, except wait," said the mother of three yesterday.

The construction sector, which has largely been in limbo since Covid-19 circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7, is gradually gearing up again today.

Home renovations that are already under way are given priority to restart, but many renovation firms said they are unable to resume work soon as they are facing a complicated approval process, along with labour and supply crunch.

All companies that intend to restart have to seek approval from BCA, which will be granted only when companies show they can comply with the comprehensive set of safe management guidelines.

"I had pictured our home to be completed before Hari Raya but until now, we're still just waiting. It doesn't feel like a real home," said Ms Nura, adding that the past eight weeks had been "very stressful".

Her family will likely continue living in their half-completed home for now.

Mr Richard Yea, 43, chief executive officer of interior design firm Design 4 Space, said around 20 to 30 per cent of his sub-contractors can start work today, but most are pending approval.

His company has around 110 pending residential projects and all were yet to be approved by BCA. But he believes it was due to an error when the application forms were done and will be reapplying.

Even if the projects are given the green light, however, Mr Yea's next challenge is securing enough workers to handle the large number of projects.

"In our line, every aspect from carpentry and window works to painting and plastering is done by different professionals. If we have 100 units and only three workers, how are we going to do it?" he said.

About 80 per cent of workers in the renovation industry are Malaysians, the majority of whom are now in Malaysia, said Mr Sky Tan, president of the Singapore Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association.

Malaysia's movement control order, which was extended for the fourth time to June 9, bars its citizens from travelling abroad.

"Many are eager to restart work and home owners are also very anxious, but some factors like getting approvals and workers' swab tests are out of our control," he said.