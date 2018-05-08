Furniture store closes shop suddenly, leaving $14,000 worth of paid deposits unsettled

SINGAPORE - Angry customers facing thousands of dollars' worth of losses have complained to the consumer watchdog after a furniture shop near Woodlands suddenly closed shop.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) issued an alert on Milan Furnishings on Tuesday (May 8) after receiving complaints from seven customers since April 12.

The grievances cite delayed furniture delivery and unrefunded deposits and full payments for items amounting to around $14,000 in total.

Case aims to solve complaints by mediating between consumers and companies. But it told The Straits Times that it has also been unable to contact Milan Furnishings.

The association advised the seven customers on other approaches, including approaching their banks to see if they can reclaim payments made by credit card.

Aside from the seven cases reported to Case, similar complaints were found on Milan Furnishings' review page on Facebook.