Funding, staff limits cause up to five-year wait at centres for adults with autism

SINGAPORE - Eight months before their son, Raouf, who has severe autism, graduated from special education school Rainbow Centre last November, civil servant Majeed Khader and his wife began the process to enrol him in a day activity centre (DAC).

One year on, Raouf, 19, like many of the graduates in his cohort, is still waiting for a spot.

Current wait lists for the six DACs serving adults whose primary diagnosis is autism spectrum disorder range from one month to five years, with many of the centres citing limited funding and a shortage of trained manpower as causes for the backlog.

All six centres are run by social service agencies.

DACs offer clients a safe environment to interact with peers and retain important communication and social skills, offering an alternative care arrangement for families with children who have graduated from special education schools.

Autism spectrum disorder refers to a developmental disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate and interact. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behaviour.

One in 150 children here has autism, a higher rate than the World Health Organisation's global figure of one in 160.

These figures were revealed in the Government's third Enabling Masterplan released in 2016.

Mr Bernard Chew, chief executive of St. Andrew's Autism Centre, which serves about 120 clients across two branches in Sengkang and Siglap, said social service agencies face difficulties trying to expand their services and take in more clients.

"When we enrol each new client, we have to review how we will be able to raise the funds to meet their needs. Unlike special education schools, a place in a DAC may be a lifelong enrolment and we aspire to give our clients a dignified life, offering them the same opportunities as those without autism," he added.

With more students with autism graduating each year from special education schools like Rainbow Centre, Eden School and Awwa School, Mr Chew said the demand for DAC services will continue growing.

According to the day activity service matrix on SG Enable's website, the waiting time for a place at Eden Centre for Adults' Clementi branch is five years while the wait at the Hougang branch is two years.

Both centres have about 40 clients each at present.