Fun displays, exclusive deals at Klook's inaugural travel fair

Visitors to Klook's inaugural travel fair at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre this weekend can enjoy a thematic model of travel hot spots across the globe.

The event space has mini replicas of attractions like the Bali Swing, Rome's Trevi Fountain and the Stylenanda bathtub in Myeongdong, Seoul.

Europe's experiential zone, for example, showcases various activities that can be booked via Klook, pictured in intricate frames reminiscent of a European art gallery.

The "Build Your Own Holiday" wall is also testament to Klook's mission of catering to a growing number of free and independent travellers who prefer planning their own trips to purchasing a tour package. Visitors can pick and choose activities that pique their interest from a wide range of card collectibles on the wall.

For more information, they can scan a QR code attached to the cards or approach a Klook staff member stationed at the zone or the central "Ask Klook" carousel.

Besides access to exclusive Klook promotional codes, visitors can also look forward to flash deals such as one-for-one tickets to Lotte World in South Korea, Universal Studios Japan and Hong Kong's Ocean Park.

Visitor Ash Zhang, 30, who began queueing outside the travel fair venue at 6.50am yesterday, before it opened at 11am, said: "Travelling is a big part of the lives of many Singaporeans. I think we're all here on the lookout for more places of interest and promotions."

The freelance designer is heading to Osaka for a 10-day solo trip at the end of the year.

Klook has scheduled a line-up of personalities to share their experiences and inspire fellow travellers. They include three speakers from The Straits Times, Klook's official media partner.

Social media influencers BellyWellyJelly and Dee Kosh took to the stage yesterday, along with ST travel correspondent Clara Lock, who gave a talk on viewing the best of Switzerland on a Swiss Rail Pass.

Today, videographer Nas Daily will reveal the travel destinations that changed his life, while ST travel editor Lee Siew Hua and executive multimedia videographer Ashleigh Sim will present stories and videos from their foray deep into China via high-speed rail in a 2,069km journey over seven days.

Some highlights were a spontaneous visit to Dandong, the Chinese border-city lying in the shadows of North Korea, touring Wuzhen, an ancient water town, and whooshing down a mountain in a luge in Jinan.

Klook's travel fair also features carnival rides, games and a pop-up cinema. The fair continues today at Suntec from 11am to 9pm, at halls 401 and 402.