Fun day out for kids from ST Fund

It was time to get a "pizza" the action for eight-year-old Ahmad Daniyal Koh and JobStreet.com Singapore marketing manager Frieda Chan yesterday. Ms Chan and Daniyal were stretching and limbering up before tackling one of life's more enjoyable pursuits - making a tasty pizza. Daniyal was one of 15 primary school kids who took part in a pizza-making workshop at the PastaMania outlet at Singapore Management University. They also learnt about food safety and kitchen hygiene, as well as the history of pizza. The event was organised by JobStreet.com Singapore as part of the online employment portal's annual corporate social responsibility activities. The children are beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides financial assistance to help children from low-income families through school.