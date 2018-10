Visitors at the Marina Barrage 10th Anniversary Celebrations gathered at the Green Roof yesterday to enjoyperformances such as the LED water percussion, a sand art video show by artist Stacey Lee and a fireworks display. They also saw the unveiling of the 10th anniversary commemorative art piece and the penning of wishes by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.