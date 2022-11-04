Fullerton Heritage precinct lauded for including community in its efforts to conserve buildings

SINGAPORE – Several times a week, those who fancy a walking tour of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or its surrounding precinct may do so for free, led by a licensed guide.

On The Fullerton Monument Tour, they get special access to The Straits Room, formerly the billiard room of the elite Singapore Club, and The Lighthouse, where a beacon that guided mariners into the safety of Singapore’s port once stood.

The public may also visit, at no cost, the hotel’s heritage gallery, which captures the building’s history since 1928, when it began life as the General Post Office and an administrative building.

For these initiatives and more, The Fullerton Heritage precinct – owned by Hong Kong-based property developers Sino Group – was on Friday awarded the inaugural Legacy Award at the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Architectural Heritage Awards (AHA) 2022.

The precinct is a collective of seven properties: The Fullerton Hotel – housed in a national monument, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, The Fullerton Waterboat House, One Fullerton, The Fullerton Pavilion, Clifford Pier and Customs House.

The awards – first introduced in 1995 – underwent a review in 2020 and returned in 2022 with a revised scheme, which the URA said will encourage higher conservation standards, as well as “enhance the intangible qualities of heritage buildings to create value for the community”.

In addition to the heritage buildings’ restoration process – which previous applicants for the awards were primarily judged on – 2022’s applicants were required to demonstrate how their restoration projects benefit the community in the long-term.

The Legacy Award – introduced in 2022 – exemplifies these changes. URA said application for the award is open to past AHA winners with at least a 10-year-long post-award track record of exemplary management, where “the longevity of the heritage building(s), both physically and socially, is sustained for present and future generations”.

This includes proper building maintenance as well as continual investment in community programmes, the agency added.

A 14-member assessment committee, comprising senior representatives of public agencies, professional institutions and academia, said that The Fullerton Heritage, which has four AHA-recognised buildings among its properties, “is a superb demonstration of how a well-managed heritage site can grow in architectural, cultural, social and economic value as well as community affection”.

It cited Fullerton’s “unceasing commitment” to deploy skilled manpower and tap technology for building maintenance, the Fullerton Hotel’s heritage gallery and free tours, as well as efforts to promote local heritage.

For instance, a “Mile Zero” marker was installed at the hotel in 2018 to commemorate the building’s 90th anniversary and its history as Singapore’s General Post Office, which served as point zero from which road distances were measured.

Around the precinct, heritage markers also aid the public in learning more about the area’s history, while the heritage gallery “provides a comprehensive museum experience where heart-warming stories were fondly recalled by people who once worked in the former General Post Office”, said the committee. It also noted the precinct’s support for national celebrations, such as the National Day and New Year’s Eve light ups.