Full-time NSF firefighter dies after falling unconscious while putting out blaze at Henderson Rd flat

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old firefighter who was serving his full-time national service died on Thursday after falling unconscious when putting out a fire in Henderson Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the NSF fell unconscious in the kitchen area of the fourth-floor Housing Board flat at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah, which caught fire earlier in the day.

“His crew immediately brought him out of the unit and administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on him. An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene also used the automated external defibrillator on him and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital,” it said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“SCDF and his teammates are very saddened by his death, and extend our deepest condolences to his family. The NSF firefighter was part of the first response crew for this fire incident, and was bravely carrying out his mission of protecting and saving lives and property,” it said.

On Thursday night, SCDF also changed its Facebook profile picture and cover photo to a black-and-white version following the death of the firefighter.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of fire at 11.08am and five people, aged eight to 25, were conscious when taken to the hospital. They are investigating the incident.

The five people who were taken to hospital are understood to be from different units and not the affected unit.

In an earlier Facebook post, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.10am on Thursday.