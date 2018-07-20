Full list of hospitals, specialist centres and polyclinics under SingHealth

The hackers infiltrated the computers of SingHealth, Singapore's largest group of healthcare institutions with four hospitals, five national specialty centres and eight polyclinics.
SINGAPORE - You might be affected if you visited these clinics between May 1, 2015, and July 4, 2018.

Public hospitals:

Singapore General Hospital

Changi General Hospital

KK Women's and Children's Hospital

National speciality centres:

National Cancer Centre

National Dental Centre

National Heart Centre

National Neuroscience Institute

Singapore National Eye Centre

Polyclinic branches:

Bedok, Bukit Merah, Marine Parade, Outram, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines. Two other polyclinics in Queenstown and Geylang, that used to be under SingHealth, may be affected as well.

Community hospital:

Bright Vision Hospital

