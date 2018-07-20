Full list of hospitals, specialist centres and polyclinics under SingHealth

SINGAPORE - You might be affected if you visited these clinics between May 1, 2015, and July 4, 2018.
Public hospitals:
Singapore General Hospital
Changi General Hospital
KK Women's and Children's Hospital
National speciality centres:
National Cancer Centre
National Dental Centre
National Heart Centre
National Neuroscience Institute
Singapore National Eye Centre
Polyclinic branches:
Bedok, Bukit Merah, Marine Parade, Outram, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines. Two other polyclinics in Queenstown and Geylang, that used to be under SingHealth, may be affected as well.
Community hospital:
Bright Vision Hospital