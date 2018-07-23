Frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernel from Europe recalled due to bacterial contamination

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has recalled a brand of frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernels, following a bacterial outbreak in Europe.

The affected products are sweet corn kernels under the brand Pinguin with any expiry date up to February next year, and frozen mixed vegetables with any expiry date up to March 2020.

Their countries of origin are Hungary and other European countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands.

The European Commission's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed has issued an alert on a multi-country foodborne outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in Europe.

The source was possibly contamination from a production plant in Hungary.

"Consumers who had purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it," the AVA said in a press release on Monday (July 23).

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria found in the environment such as soil and water as well as in the faeces of humans and animals.

Food items which could be contaminated by the bacteria include raw or ready-to-eat foods. Someone with mild listeriosis - which is the infection caused by the bacteria - usually has fever and muscle aches, preceded by diarrhoea.

Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.