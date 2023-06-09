Frozen lobster product recalled due to excessive levels of cadmium: SFA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for a frozen lobster product found to contain excessive levels of cadmium, a heavy metal.

The product – Captain Dan’s Frozen Cooked Wild Caught Cold Water Boston Lobster – was found to have cadmium levels exceeding the maximum limit stated in Singapore’s food regulations.

The affected batch originating from Canada was imported by Lam Kee Fisheries, and has an expiry date of June 15, 2024.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed Lam Kee Fisheries to recall the products.

“Heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium are naturally present in the environment and can enter our food when the animals and plants we eat come into contact with water, soil and the seabed,” said SFA.