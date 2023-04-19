Frozen food supplier fined $10,000 for repacking raw scallops at unlicensed facility, changing expiry date

SINGAPORE - A frozen food supplier has been fined $10,000 for repacking raw scallops at premises that were not licensed for food processing, and labelling them with misleading information.

In June 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found Sin Hin Frozen Food repacking raw scallops at its premises in Second Chin Bee Road, which did not have a licence for food processing activities, including repacking.

SFA officers also found that the repackaged scallops had been labelled with an expiry date and country of origin that were different from the original label.

About 85kg of food was seized.

Illegal repacking of seafood at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk, said SFA on Wednesday.

Those convicted of the offence can be fined up to $5,000. Subsequent convictions can lead to a fine not exceeding $10,000, a jail term not exceeding three months, or both.

Every packet of meat, fish and seafood product must also not be labelled with any information which is false, inaccurate or misleading, SFA said.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. For subsequent convictions, offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

