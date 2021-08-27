Front-line workers, families given tour of Istana's Japanese Garden

Seven front-line workers and their families got to tour the Istana's Japanese Garden and check out the enhanced features, including the rock garden, water cascade and pine forest, yesterday.

The workers are employed in the cleaning, security, landscape, lift maintenance, waste collection, healthcare and food services sectors. Among them was Mr Yusof Zainol, 25, who was visiting the Istana grounds for the first time.

The waste-truck driver was with his wife and two daughters, who are turning two and three this year.

"We got to talk to the President and she asked about my children. They liked the garden and were running around," he said.

His wife, Ms Nur Fatinah Azizan, 25, said they rarely go out with the children because of Covid-19.

The enhanced garden, which will be opened tomorrow to ticket holders as part of the National Day Istana Open House, was launched yesterday afternoon by President Halimah Yacob.

"What strikes me most about the enhancements is how peaceful and close to nature one feels when you are walking around (the garden)," Madam Halimah said.

"Visitors will truly enjoy the experience this unique garden provides, where tranquillity meets beauty and tradition."

This is the first time the garden has been enhanced since it was completed in 1967.

The garden, a collaboration between the President's Office and National Parks Board (NParks), has a handcrafted stone bridge, a traditional Japanese lantern and a pond resurfaced with black lava rock.

The enhancements were designed by Japanese landscape architect Junichi Inada, who was awarded the Public Service Star at the 2016 National Day Awards for his contributions to the greening of Singapore.

At the launch yesterday, Madam Halimah planted the Dacrydium elatum, a hardy tree that can grow up to 40m tall. It was chosen as its form is reminiscent of a Japanese garden landscape, said NParks.

Madam Ratha Palayian, 53, a chaperone at a hospital, attended the launch with her husband and daughter. "The garden, with the Japanese architecture, is beautiful and neat. It was nice talking to the President too," she said.

Tomorrow, visitors will be able to visit the Istana's Inclusive Garden, which Madam Halimah had proposed to cater to seniors, wheelchair users and people with disabilities.

The Istana will be implementing additional safe management measures over and above those currently practised at public parks.

Ticket holders have to adhere to the time slot assigned.

The open house was originally slated for Aug 1 but was postponed due to the tightening of pandemic measures.