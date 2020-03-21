Front-line staff receive care packs from CDC

About 720 healthcare and transport front-line staff who are working hard in the midst of the Covid-19 situation received care packs containing vitamins and hand sanitisers yesterday.

Nearly 1,500 volunteers from schools, companies and grassroots organisations were involved in the effort organised by the South West Community Development Council (CDC) in Bukit Batok.

The packs also contained items such as apples, oranges, potato curry puffs and cards with messages handwritten by pre-schoolers and primary school pupils.

Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling said it showed how people were watching out for one another during a trying period, which she compared to a war.

"We are greatly heartened by how our whole community has come together to rally behind front-liners who are fighting the virus," she said.

"These front-liners have put aside their own interests and placed others first. Without them, we cannot win this war."

The South West CDC was formed in 2001 with the mission to build social cohesion and support those who need help. Its district occupies about a third of Singapore's land mass, and covers three group representation constituencies and four single-member constituencies in western Singapore.