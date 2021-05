SINGAPORE - Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, two families with members who are front-line workers are planning to keep their Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations simple.

Sergeant Nur Farahdillah Abdullah, 29, a paramedic at Bukit Batok Fire Station, and her family plan to visit her mother and her husband's grandfather on the first day of Hari Raya (May 13).