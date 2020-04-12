Coronavirus: Front door of every home is the front line

In the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the front door of every home is the front line, and people should try not to venture beyond it as Singapore hunkers down to curb infections, said Ministers Indranee Rajah and Desmond Lee, urging people not to leave home in the next few weeks.

Ms Indranee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, added in an interview with the media yesterday that building social resilience is vital in the battle against the coronavirus.

To make staying at home purposeful, the Government has launched the Stay Home for Singapore portal with resources people can tap to remain active, stay connected and volunteer or seek help.

In Facebook posts last Thursday night, the two ministers acknowledged that asking people to stop socialising and temporarily cut physical contact with loved ones during the four weeks of circuit breaking that started last Tuesday goes against human instinct, and will feel unnatural for many. But they urged people to focus on the good that will come from it.

"It is tough, and it will be painful and difficult for many of us. But by staying at home, not going out unless necessary, and reducing our social interactions, we are actually playing our part in the biggest fight of our generation," said Mr Lee, who is Minister for Social and Family Development. "By keeping to our own family during this time, we are joining hands all across Singapore to fight this virus."

Said Ms Indranee: "It seems so strange. We are at war with an invisible enemy. Human instinct impels us to spring into action, to get out there and do something. Yet paradoxically, in this situation, we find that the single most important thing we can do - for our country, for our loved ones and for each other - is to stay home."

The ministers, who lead the Singapore Together movement - helmed by fourth-generation leaders to partner Singaporeans in the policymaking process - stressed that it is critical for the people and the Government to work together.

Describing it as "possibly the most important partnership we have embarked on", Ms Indranee said: "Quite literally, our lives depend on every partner - every person living in Singapore - doing their bit."

During an online interview yesterday, she added that this period presents opportunities for people to reconnect with friends and family and reassess their priorities. The aim of the portal is to help people make meaningful and purposeful use of their time, she said. The resources are organised under four categories:

• "Thrive" provides links to online art exhibitions, recipes and exercise plans.

• "Connect" provides links to community groups and social media initiatives such as the #StayhomeforSG Challenge.

• "Help Others" provides links to initiatives people can volunteer for or donate to.

• "Get Help" provides links to counselling services and government services for those who need financial assistance or just want to talk to someone.

The portal will be constantly updated with new content, said both ministers.

Ms Indranee said that fostering social resilience will be a crucial part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19 for the years beyond. "We want people to understand that they're all part of a bigger battle," she added. "But beyond the one month... what are the changes that we will make that may come out of this? Because, for sure, the post-Covid-19 world is not going to be the same as the pre-Covid-19 world."

• Visit the Stay Home for Singapore portal at https://www.sgunited.gov.sg/stay-engaged/