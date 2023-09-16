From tree planting to video, Singaporeans remember LKY on his 100th birth anniversary

Singapore - Lee Kuan Yew is the man retired lecturer Leong Chun Chong, 73, admires the most, and so he found it especially meaningful to plant a tree on the 100th anniversary of Mr Lee’s birth.

After all, Mr Lee is often described as Singapore’s chief gardener for his vision in greening Singapore and transforming it into a garden city. The founding father of modern Singapore died in 2015 at the age of 91.

Mr Leong said: “I admire Mr Lee Kuan Yew the most for his incredible foresight, and my generation benefitted the most (from his leadership).

“We went from being a mud-flat to a modern metropolis”.

The tree-planting event was also special for him as he and his wife, Lily, who is in her 70s, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Saturday. His 11-year-old grand-daughter joined them to plant a derum bukit tree.

The Leongs were among the more than 45 families who planted a total of 50 coastal and native trees, such as pink mempat and false lime, at the Pasir Ris Park on Saturday morning to commemorate the occasion.

The NTUC Club organised the event, which also contributes to a nationwide effort by NParks to plant one million more trees by 2030.