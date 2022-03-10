Budget debate: Healthier SG strategy aims to deliver more coordinated care

SINGAPORE - Staying physically and mentally healthy ranks at the top of nearly every major study on well-being. Yet the social compact on healthcare is under pressure everywhere, thanks to the twin forces of ageing and technology. New drugs, treatments and medical devices are improving or extending lives, but at great financial cost.

Also compounding direct costs to the healthcare system is unhealthy behaviour such as smoking and consuming too much salt and sugar. There is an urgent need to support behaviours that will improve health outcomes for the population as a whole.