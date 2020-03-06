From The Backbench

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DENNIS TAN

In Singapore's interest to tackle piracy

Mr Tan said it is in the greater interests of Singapore, compared with its neighbours, to tackle piracy in the Singapore Strait.

He recalled Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan previously saying that Singapore did not investigate the 12 incidents last December and in January, as none of those happened in its territorial waters. Mr Tan said many associate the waterway with access to the port of Singapore and its territorial waters for a variety of commercial shipping, bunkering and other activities.

"It does not matter to shipowners and users that the Strait of Singapore is not entirely subsumed under our territorial waters."

NOMINATED MP WALTER THESEIRA

Public transport vouchers for commuters

Associate Professor Theseira said that as the MRT system grows with new lines, it will face an increasing operating-cost deficit, like the public bus system.

He said the new rail lines may see a distribution of existing passengers, rather than actual growth of new ridership. The optimisation of service frequency and availability will affect some commuters.

"While the fare formula has added the Network Capacity Factor to address rising operating deficits, cost management is also important," said Prof Theseira. He suggested the issuing of "targeted, transitional public transport vouchers to commuters who have to bear the brunt of any service changes".

SUN XUELING (PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC)

Wallbox EV chargers for some properties

Ms Sun identified the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers as one of the biggest challenges to EV ownership here.

"Private property owners can install a wallbox, which are charging units specially installed by the dealer at the electric vehicle owner's place of choice," she suggested.

Currently, the SP group has committed to operate a public charging network with 1,000 charging points by this year, said Ms Sun, along with other providers including Greenlots and some car dealers.

LIM BIOW CHUAN (MOUNTBATTEN)

Shuttle buses for private-estate residents

Mr Lim Biow Chuan said as Singapore moves towards a car-lite society, private-estate residents must get help to travel between their homes and MRT stations.

He suggested offering them shuttle bus services to take them to the nearest MRT station. If they have to "walk a distance in the hot sun or rainy weather" to take public transport, Mr Lim explained, then most will just stick to driving their cars to work.

"May I urge MOT (Ministry of Transport) to consider having more public bus services to shuttle private-estate residents to and from their homes to MRT stations during peak hours?"

