From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP ANTHEA ONG

Smaller groups not helped by fund

Smaller organisations are disadvantaged by the way the Bicentennial Community Fund has been set up, Ms Ong said.

The fund will provide dollar-for-dollar matching for donations made to Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) this financial year. Ms Ong pointed out that there are only 200 IPCs, but many more non-IPC charities, non-governmental organisations and ground-up initiatives.

She suggested that more can be done to get corporate partners on board, and that in the long term, employment in charities could even qualify individuals for greater tax exemptions.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DANIEL GOH

Build memorial wall for fallen soldiers

Construct a "simple and solemn" memorial wall for fallen soldiers at the upcoming Founders' Memorial, on which the names of those who have lost their lives in service can be inscribed, said Associate Professor Goh.

The Founders' Memorial, which will be built at Bay East Garden, is intended to honour Singapore's founding generation of leaders by expressing the ideals and values upon which the nation is built.

"National servicemen and regulars who lost their lives in training and on duty paid the ultimate price for these ideals and values," he said.

NOMINATED MP MOHAMED IRSHAD

Help spur social mixing

Government agencies and community leaders can do more to encourage Singaporeans to mix with people outside their usual circles, Mr Mohamed Irshad said.

He made reference to a 2017 study which found that diversity in social networks among Singaporeans strengthens social capital, trust, national identity and national pride.

Mr Mohamed Irshad asked what the Government is doing to improve social mixing, especially among people with different school backgrounds, as well as those living in public and private housing.

NOMINATED MP YIP PIN XIU

Work towards more inclusivity in sports

In a 10-minute speech, Ms Yip called for a "systemic transformation" of the national sports system which would result in greater integration between the systems for able-bodied athletes and their counterparts with disabilities.

At the moment, all athletes with disabilities are represented through the Singapore Disability Sports Council, instead of the sports they play.

"Are we not putting the disability before the ability?" she asked. "If an agency is representing a sport nationally, should it represent the sport to everyone in the nation, or only to those it deems fit?"

