From saving lives to putting out fires: Bus drivers who go out of their way to help others

SINGAPORE - Ms Quin Chin was driving her usual bus service 974 along driving along Pioneer Road North in January 2023 when she heard a scream coming from the back of the double-decker bus’ lower deck.
Recalling her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training by SBS Transit, the 35-year-old Malaysian sprang into action. She got two other passengers to help lay the man down on the floor of the bus, before she performed CPR on him for about 15 minutes straight.
Bus drivers shoulder the critical responsibility of getting people where they want to go, but there are some drivers such as Ms Chin who go the extra mile to help those around them.
They have been spotted carrying groceries for elderly passengers, giving chocolates to school children, and even giving life-saving first aid.
As for Ms Chin, she told The Straits Times she only stopped doing CPR when the ambulance arrived.
“It was a bit tiring but I did not stop. I was just worried about my passenger,” said Ms Chin, who was later praised online for her actions.
“When it happened, I knew what I had to do and all I could think of was to help him the best I could.”
It was not the only time that Ms Chin went beyond the call of duty.
In a separate incident in April 2022, she was driving around midnight when she saw the taxi in front of her catch fire. She stopped her bus and rushed over with a fire extinguisher to help put out the blaze.
Thanks to Ms Chin’s quick thinking and help, the fire was put out quickly and no one was injured. There were no passengers in the taxi.
During the pandemic, when passengers had to wear masks on public transport, Ms Chin also kept a stash beside her for people who did not have a mask with them. She even gives out chocolates to children as they board the bus because they remind her of her own.
Ms Chin, who has been working at SBS Transit for almost 10 years, has four kids, who are between three months to 18 years old.
“I believe in helping others whenever I can. I treat my passengers like family and I always do my best to take care of my passengers,” she said.
Extending a helping hand also comes naturally to Mr Lee Teck Guan, 40.
In December 2023, he was driving bus service 911 in Woodlands when he saw an old man who had fallen on the grass and was struggling to get up.
Mr Lee stopped his bus and dashed over to help him get up. He also offered to contact the pedestrian’s family but he declined.
“He reminded me of my late grandmother who lived alone. If my grandmother were in his shoes, I would wish that someone had helped her,” said the bus captain of 14 years.
“Helping someone always makes me feel happy and I feel like I have done something meaningful. If I can help, I will help.”