From saving lives to putting out fires: Bus drivers who go out of their way to help others

SINGAPORE - Ms Quin Chin was driving her usual bus service 974 along driving along Pioneer Road North in January 2023 when she heard a scream coming from the back of the double-decker bus’ lower deck.

Recalling her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training by SBS Transit, the 35-year-old Malaysian sprang into action. She got two other passengers to help lay the man down on the floor of the bus, before she performed CPR on him for about 15 minutes straight.

Bus drivers shoulder the critical responsibility of getting people where they want to go, but there are some drivers such as Ms Chin who go the extra mile to help those around them.

They have been spotted carrying groceries for elderly passengers, giving chocolates to school children, and even giving life-saving first aid.

As for Ms Chin, she told The Straits Times she only stopped doing CPR when the ambulance arrived.

“It was a bit tiring but I did not stop. I was just worried about my passenger,” said Ms Chin, who was later praised online for her actions.

“When it happened, I knew what I had to do and all I could think of was to help him the best I could.”