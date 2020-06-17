From eateries to tuition centres: Businesses in Singapore gearing up for phase 2 reopening

No more food sampling or product testing: What to expect when retail outlets reopen in phase 2



Establishments required to comply with strict safety measures include malls, supermarkets and stand-alone stores. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Retail establishments, which will be allowed to open physical stores on Friday (June 19), will have to adhere to strict safety measures including occupancy limits, frequent cleaning and disinfection of common areas, and implementation of the Government's visitor check-in system SafeEntry.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Housing Board (HDB), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released a joint advisory for retail establishments and lifestyle-related services on Tuesday detailing the guidelines and rules that business will have to follow.

Seating arrangements at hawker centres to change to align with phase 2 dine-in measures



Seats and tables will be marked out for dining groups of different sizes, of between one and five people. PHOTO: ST FILE



Seating arrangements at hawker centres will be changed to accommodate the new safe distancing measures for dine-in during phase two of the post-circuit breaker, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (June 16).

The Government announced on Monday that dining in at food and beverage outlets, including at hawker centres, will be allowed from Friday, subject to safe distancing principles during this new phase.

Many restaurants to resume dine-in on June 19, but some caught unawares by phase 2 announcement



The Gyu Bar in Stevens Road is one of the restaurants that will be open for dine-in. PHOTO: THE GYU BAR



Many eateries say they are ready to seat diners again on Friday (June 19 ) after a thorough cleaning of their premises.

Restaurateur Karen Cheng said all her three Japanese outlets - Sushi Kimura in Palais Renaissance, Ichigo Ichie in Robertson Quay and The Gyu Bar in Stevens Road - will be open for dine-in.

Tuition and enrichment centres to cut class sizes and tweak lesson schedules



A tutor during a live streaming session with a Sec 3 physics student on March 31, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Tuition and other private enrichment centres will implement additional safety measures, including reducing class sizes and rescheduling some lessons, before they are allowed to resume operating from Friday as Singapore moves to phase two of reopening.

Private or home-based tuition, and piano, dance and drama lessons are examples of classes that can resume with the reopening. Singing or voice training classes will not be allowed.

Increased safety measures at sports facilities as demand surges



All EnergyOne gyms within Safra clubs will have self-disinfecting coating applied to equipment and commonly touched surfaces. PHOTO: SAFRA



Sports facilities here are enhancing safety measures and hygiene protocols in preparation for reopening on Friday (June 19).

These venues, which include stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios and bowling centres, were on Monday given the green light to reopen in two days. This also applies to those located in condominiums, golf and country clubs.

