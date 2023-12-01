From rejecting Chinese art to championing it: A tale from Bras Basah Complex

SINGAPORE – Although Mr Jack Chen grew up surrounded by paintbrushes, ink and rice paper, he was never interested in Chinese art, let alone taking over his father’s retail business, Chen Soon Lee Book Stamp & Coin Centre, at Bras Basah Complex.

“I rejected Chinese cultural art because when I was younger, my peers didn’t know about these kinds of things, so it made me feel like I was the odd one out,” he said.

But when Mr Chen’s father died in 2013 from a heart attack, he decided to drop out of university in Australia, where he was studying, to help his mother run the family business.

“If I didn’t take over the business, all the 30 years of my parents’ hard work would have gone to waste. When my dad passed away, it triggered me to protect their legacy,” said Mr Chen, 38, who was then pursuing an electrical engineering degree at the University of Queensland in Brisbane with hopes of starting a life there.

After coming back to Singapore, he spent two years completing a degree in business management before running the business full time in 2015.