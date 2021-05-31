From Pandemic to Endemic?

Cartoonist Sonny Liew and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health infectious diseases expert Hsu Li Yang have worked together to explain the science behind Covid-19, and how it affects health, since the start of the pandemic. The duo have come up with a new piece on why vaccinations are key even as new variants emerge, and the possibility of a future with the coronavirus.
