Lasting power of attorney can only be made online from Nov 14

SINGAPORE - Those looking to make a lasting power of attorney (LPA) will soon have to do so through an upcoming online government portal from Nov 14.

This digital method, aimed at making the LPA-making process faster and easier, will replace the current system which involves a hard-copy form.

An LPA is a legal document that allows a person aged 21 and above to voluntarily appoint another person or multiple people to make decisions and act on their behalf if they lose their mental capacity.

Those who make LPAs are known as donors, while the people they appoint are called donees.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Saturday said hard-copy LPA forms can still be accepted in exceptional situations.

An example would be where the donor or donee does not have a Singpass account required to access the new portal, called the Office of the Public Guardian Online system.

It will cut down the processing time for an LPA from an average of three weeks to about 1½ weeks.

This excludes a mandatory three-week waiting period before an LPA is registered.

MSF said all hard-copy LPAs registered before the launch of the portal will remain valid and will be converted to electronic versions.

The donors and donees of these LPAs are expected to receive letters from MSF on the change in 2023.

The new portal follows amendments to the Mental Capacity Act passed in Parliament in July 2021 to enable LPAs to be made electronically, among other things.

The amendments are also expected to take effect on Nov 14.