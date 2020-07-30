From new fearful to The New Possible

Like many among the young grappling with the new normal from Covid-19, Ms Sarah Annuar is upset and wracked with worry.



“My anxiety and stress levels rose high. A-Levels is seven months away,” says Ms Annuar, 21, in a letter on May 31.



Referring to Covid-19, she writes: “You took my precious time studying in school, having consultations and the ability to meet up with friends.



“How dare you?”



A final year student at Millennia Institute, Ms Annuar was expressing her initial difficulties with the transition to home-based learning as she prepares for the exams.



In another letter on May 14, freelance emcee Elson Leong, 30, recounts the impact on his livelihood when the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level was raised to orange in February.



“That hit the brakes on almost all my gigs. I was emceeing a Chinese New Year celebration for a German company by the Singapore River that very night. That was my very last ‘live’ event since.”

“I was frustrated.”



Mr Leong, who is also a sports coach developer and personal development trainer, had no income in February and March.



The letters are just two of over 700 submissions to Dear Covid-19, a nationwide memory project that sheds light on everyday life during Covid-19. Young Singaporeans are being asked to share their experiences through user submissions in different formats such as photos, poems, songs and letters to preserve this historic moment in time.

Launched in May, the initiative was conceptualised by the National Youth Council (NYC) in partnership with Singapore-based marketing agency DSTNCT.



Mr Elson Leong (left) and Ms Sarah Annuar (right) shared their trials and tribulations amid the pandemic in the form of open letters to Covid-19. PHOTOS: ELSON LEONG, SARAH ANNUAR



While the anxiety reflected in the responses is understandable, there has also been a strong streak of the can-do spirit.



Mr Leong, for example, got back on his feet by conducting online talk shows and workout programmes, and even delivering parcels to bolster his income.



Mr Leong is grateful for the opportunities despite earning only 20 per cent of the income he drew before Covid-19.



“Though the income is far from what is usual, I am thankful that I have some work to do.”



Young Singaporeans are stepping forward — both for themselves and for others — to make the best of a challenging situation.



Recent poll findings show that youth are prepared to take tougher employment options and lower their expectations. A majority (95 per cent) of the young polled in a National Youth Survey by the NYC felt that it was an important life goal to acquire new skills and knowledge.



In another study, the NYC-Millieu Sentiment Poll on the Economic Situation found that 92 per cent of youth were pragmatic and are willing to consider a variety of alternatives, should their current employment or employment prospects be affected.



Fully 45 per cent said they are open to picking up new skills during the Covid-19 pandemic such as digital skills and data analytics.

Mr David Chua, chief executive of NYC, shares his optimism, given the many positive examples that show the best of Singaporean youth stepping up.

“In the midst of this global pandemic, it is admittedly a tough time not only for our young people, but for everyone. Despite this adversity, we have seen our youth staying resilient and capitalising on opportunities."

He adds: “As Youth Month comes to a close, we want to applaud such youth - from those stepping up to serve the vulnerable to others who are learning new skills and adapting to ways to support themselves and their families.”

Taking a step back to help others

Life finally seemed to be coming together for Ms Grace Ke, 29.



Within the past year, Ms Ke started her own clothing business, got married and became a proud homeowner of a four-room Housing Board flat.



She worked in the advertising industry for six years before leaving last year to start Lunchmoney, a women’s clothing business that incorporated pockets in their designs.



“I felt unfulfilled in advertising as a lot of my work wasn't tangible and the working environment made me very anxious.”



She adds: “I wanted more control over my time, and I also wanted to be able to tangibly know that I created something.”



When Covid-19 struck in January, her fledgling business took a hit. Her supplementary income streams from being a freelance designer and boxing coach were also affected.



But instead of despair, she felt liberated.



“I decided then and there that for the first time in my life, I didn’t need to sell X number of dresses or clock Y number of hours to validate myself.”



She turned her attention to helping those facing a more dire situation and started designing and selling her own masks with a dual objective — to seize a new opportunity and help society while doing so.



Along with a business partner, Ms Ke started Satki — handcrafted masks that are stylish and comfortable. A portion of its sales — 10 per cent — goes to Over the Rainbow, an initiative that provides support for youth mental wellness.

“Satki has given me meaning to my days. I don't work a traditional job anymore, and being able to commit myself into creating an improved version of what has now become a necessity, while being able to give back to the community has meant the world.”



Despite their challenges, Ms Grace Ke (left) and Mr Ruzaini Syazwan (right) seek to make a difference in the community through their efforts. PHOTOS: GRACE KE, RUZAINI SYAZWAN



Hope from helping the hungry

For 29-year-old Ruzaini Syazwan, this past Ramadan was exceptionally challenging.



The first-year Nanyang Polytechnic student would spend his day in front of his computer attending lessons online, before heading out in the evening on his motorcycle to deliver food to the homeless across Singapore.



To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore closed all mosques on March 24. This meant that the homeless could no longer receive the meals provided by the mosques for the breaking of fast.



Troubled by this, Mr Syazwan decided that he would personally deliver packets of food to them, and appealed for donations via his personal Instagram account.

This evolved into the Umbrella Initiative, which by the third week of Ramadan, had grown into a 30-man operation that delivered close to 500 meals to the homeless and underprivileged families daily till the end of Ramadan.



“Towards the end of Ramadan, I was really stretched,” he says, about juggling school work and managing the food deliveries.



“But when you’ve been doing it for two to three weeks, people start to recognise you and the thought of them waiting for food kept me going.”

Tap opportunities, get involved In supporting youth through Covid-19, the National Youth Council is spearheading efforts with a host of programmes and initiatives, from personal development to getting involved in the community.

Youth Corps Internship Scheme

Geared towards making a social impact, the internship scheme provides youth with the opportunity to gain insights on social issues and industry experience in the community and social sector, along with volunteering opportunities.

Asia-Ready Exposure Programme

To be launched next month, the youth development programme will offer opportunities to deepen participants’ knowledge of the region and cultivate a holistic understanding of the social and cultural aspects of the Asean states, China and India.

Youth Expedition Project Goes Online

A service-learning experience without leaving the country, the programme allows youth to continue volunteering with overseas communities virtually.

MehGoWhere

Looking for resources to pivot in the new normal? The online portal is filled with resources on jobs and the economy, mental well-being, financial literacy, and ideas on how to get engaged in the community.

GradGoWhere

A digital career toolkit that aims to provide graduating students and graduates with a curated list of career resources and job opportunities.

Young ChangeMakers Grant (YCM)

Got an idea to help the community? The YCM grant provides the opportunity for youth to champion their own initiatives to help society.

Cr8StudioSG

Ideal for creative types and freelancers who are affected by Covid-19, the initiative provides opportunities to create fun and engaging content for their channel -- from the comforts of home.