Lunch with Sumiko

From kitchen assistant to kopitiam king

When he was 21, Mr Ricky Kok’s rubber tapper parents died in a road accident. The kopitiam king tells executive editor Sumiko Tan that it made him more serious about making something of his life.

Chang Cheng founder and executive chairman Ricky Kok next to a standee of himself at Chang Cheng's headquarters. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Sumiko Tan
Executive Editor
Updated
Published
54 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - When Mr Ricky Kok decided to sink $40 million into buying a coffee shop in Yishun earlier in 2022, he didn’t lose sleep over it.

“I sleep very well,” the founder and executive chairman of Chang Cheng says serenely.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top