From indifference to ambition

When Tiffany Abrial Pereire was 16, her father died of a leg infection and her paternal grandmother died soon after too.

"It really affected me, two funerals in the span of two weeks," said Ms Pereire, now 19, who added that her father's death was the most difficult time of her life.

Her father, who owned a transport business that ferried children from an international school to and from home, had injured his leg after tripping on a flight of stairs.

She thought initially that an amputation would be the most severe outcome from his injury. However, the infection later spread to the rest of his body.

Without her father, Ms Pereire, an only child, and her mother struggled financially. Her mother now runs the transport business.

To help with their expenses, Ms Pereire's classmates would often give her grocery vouchers. Her secondary school also gave her food coupons that allowed her to buy things from the canteen for free.

In addition, Ms Pereire and her mother constantly moved as they did not qualify for subsidised housing.

So, they would rent a room in Housing Board flats and live with other tenants.

This further strained their finances and proved very taxing for the both of them.

When Ms Pereire's father was still alive, the family lived in a three-room HDB flat in Serangoon.

"It's super stressful always having to find a new house," Ms Pereire said. "You have to spend so much time planning and moving things out."

With so much going on in her life, Ms Pereire found it hard to be motivated in her studies.

She did not view school as important and rarely thought about her future.

It was only during her first semester at Republic Polytechnic that her perspective on school changed drastically.

Ms Pereire surprised herself when she did exceptionally well in her mid-term exams. That was when she realised her academic potential and began to pursue her studies with fervour.

Her efforts in school were aided by teachers and friends. Ms Pereire's teachers would guide her through difficulties she had with her schoolwork as well as provide advice on her personal life.

Her friends would often study with her and and share their notes. Some even took over some of Ms Pereire's responsibilities as president of the String Ensemble club occasionally to give her more time to manage her home, school, and extra-curricular activities.

Ms Pereire, who graduated last Wednesday with a diploma in mass communications, hopes to work for a period of time before furthering her studies at university.

Her advice to other students in similar situations is to pursue their passion regardless of the doubts they have.

"You never know your capabilities until you actually try to do something," she said.