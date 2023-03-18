From houses on stilts, to eco-houses: Former Lazarus islanders fondly recall their old home

SINGAPORE – Lazarus Island to many Singapore residents is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the mainland – now even more so, with tiny houses being built there for short stays – but to Mr Rabull Jalel Kasman, it was once home.
Before he was resettled in 1975, the 81-year-old spent languid days teaching at a school that used to be on the island.
At night, he flung his fishing net into the inky blackness of the sea. When he pulled his catch in, there would be enough fish, and the occasional cuttlefish, to share with his neighbours who lived in stilt houses above the water.
“Life on Pulau Sekijang Pelepah was really harmonious. The residents always worked together in everything to help each other,” Mr Rabull told The Straits Times, calling Lazarus Island by its former Malay name.
But in 1975, he and his neighbours were resettled into Housing Board flats in Telok Blangah to make way for what they were told would be redevelopment on Lazarus.
Nearly half a century later, redevelopment is finally taking shape in the form of “tiny houses”.
Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan announced in Parliament on Feb 28 that Lazarus Island will be transformed over the next three years into a “light touch” destination. This means visitors will be able to experience the island’s rustic charm while minimising their impact on the environment.
The first of the initiatives, run by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), is Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island. Five “tiny houses”, between 150 sq ft to 170 sq ft in size, will be launched for the public to stay in from May.
In response to ST queries on whether the history of the island or its cultural heritage would be included in the transformation, SDC said the Government continually reviews tourism development plans to keep pace with changes in global tourism, and to ensure that the industry in Singapore stays competitive.
SDC said it recalibrated what the island offered to better suit the changing preferences of visitors and the rising trend of travellers seeking sustainable travel.
On the small-scale, low-carbon footprint leisure experiences it is piloting on Lazarus and Seringat islands, it said these low-intensity offerings allow visitors to experience the rustic island environment in a sustainable and sensitive manner, while prioritising the conservation of ecologically sensitive areas.
“We will assess the type of offerings that resonate with visitors and will work closely with the operators, government agencies, including SLA (Singapore Land Authority) and National Parks Board, and nature groups to ensure that suitable measures are being undertaken during this pilot,” said SDC.
Plans throughout the years
The tiny houses are the first tourist accommodation built on Lazarus Island, but it is not the first time plans were made to build short-term accommodation there.
In 1988, the then Singapore Tourist Promotion Board called for tenders to turn the then 33ha island into a beach resort. The following year, ST reported that Shangri-La had been awarded a $40 million contract to develop the hotel.
Details as to why the resort was not built are confidential.
Assistant Professor Hamzah Muzaini of the National University of Singapore’s Department of South-east Asian Studies said that in the 1970s, the general sentiment was that the island would be developed for recreational purposes in conjunction with Sentosa, especially to replace the loss of land, beach and recreational options on the mainland’s east coast following the development of Changi Airport.
In the end, however, the focus was mainly on Sentosa, and St John’s and Lazarus islands were left relatively untouched.
But Lazarus Island was changed in several ways. The stilt houses were removed, a white sandy beach was added, a causeway was built to link Lazarus to St John’s Island, and Lazarus is now also connected by land to the neighbouring Pulau Seringat.
Lazarus has only basic public amenities like toilets, shelters, benches and rubbish bins.
There is still not much public representation of the communities that used to live on both Lazarus and St John’s islands, noted Prof Hamzah, who has studied Singapore’s southern islands.
He said that while he cannot pinpoint exactly when Lazarus’ community was established, people were already living on the island as far back as the early 1800s.
At the height of its community in the mid-1900s, the island had 44 houses inhabited by more than 100 people in two kampungs. According to the 1957 census, it had 251 residents, including 13 Chinese, three Indians and one Pakistani.
The island also had the Pulau Sekijang Pelepah Malay School, cemeteries, a community centre, a mosque and a provision shop, and residents described it as a vibrant community.
“The inhabitants were predominantly Malay and Orang Pulau (island people),” Prof Hamzah said. He is urging that stories about how the communities used nature in their daily living be highlighted as part of the eco-tourism transformation.
Former islander Adam Salleh, 72, is glad that there is a now plan for Lazarus, even though it comes decades after he was resettled.
“Words cannot describe how sad we were to leave and watch as all the historical sites and stilt houses were demolished completely,” the retired engineer said.
He said the former islanders still meet and spend a day together on Lazarus Island at least once a year.
Mr Mohamed Fawzi Md Nasir, 53, who left Lazarus when he was just five, hopes that more can be done to include the heritage of the former inhabitants in the tourism efforts so that their community will not be forgotten.
The character development trainer said that even though the island now looks completely different from when he lived there, he takes comfort from the fact that he can still access it, and Singaporeans still have a place to enjoy the rustic outdoors.
“For us, there is an opportunity to go back even though the facade has changed. At least we will always have the memories of the island,” he added.