From HDB flats to char kway teow: Wider and faster search options on OneMap with AI prototypes

SINGAPORE – Looking for properties priced under $800,000 in Tampines? Aspiring home owners may soon be able to type these keywords in natural language on a portal and find a list of units for sale and their locations overlaid on a map.

Tech giant Huawei has developed a prototype portal that uses multiple large language models of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, such as Meta’s Llama 2, to search the databases of property firms and government agencies to extract useful data and generate maps.

It is one of two projects that won the OneMap GPT Challenge, which aimed to make the national OneMap more relevant to the public, government agencies, statutory boards, real estate companies and other businesses.

OneMap is a national map developed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). The OneMap website and app currently show property prices, land ownership, the nearest amenities and demographic data, plotted against a 2D map.

The challenge required participants to enhance the functions or introduce new ones by using generative AI technologies and incorporating useful map-based information extracted from government data to offer users greater convenience.

This will simplify the process of sourcing information from property websites, maps and the Housing Board (HDB) portal.

Huawei’s prototype allows users to shortlist suitable properties near their parents’ home. They can type “looking for properties in Tampines near my parents’ place. Anything with HDB under $800k?”, and a list of available properties is generated in text and displayed on a map. Other relevant information such as nearby schools and MRT stations is also listed.

If the users type “Do I qualify for HDB’s proximity housing grant?”, the prototype will ask for their parents’ address before generating relevant results.