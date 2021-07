Prior to the pandemic, WTS Travel used to organise durian tours to Malaysia. Now it has become a durian seller.

During the current season, it is selling Mao Shan Wang durians from $35 for a 400g box. The agency, which has been selling speciality food items on its e-commerce platform PinGo since last June, sells 500 to 600 boxes per week. Delivery slots are almost fully booked.