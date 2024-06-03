From dri-fit tees to cool paint, S’pore schools beat the heat with unique cooling solutions

SINGAPORE – As heatwaves around the world last longer and ultraviolet (UV) indices hit extreme levels, some schools in Asia have been forced to close for the well-being and safety of students and staff.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the highest UV Index reading in Singapore in 2024 was recorded at 1.30pm on Feb 15. It measured 14, just one point away from the maximum level of 15 on the UV index.

In 2024, the highest daily temperature of 36.4 deg C was recorded at Paya Lebar on April 26.

In Singapore, the classrooms in most primary and secondary schools are not equipped with air-conditioners.

But some schools were not caught off-guard by the heatwave, as measures have been in place to help reduce the impact of soaring temperatures on staff and students.

Dri-fit polo tee second uniform in Beatty Secondary

Since 2020, Beatty Secondary School has had a second uniform for students comprising a polo tee made of a dri-fit material with moisture-wicking properties.

It is one of a few schools here to have an official second uniform that is more casual and comfortable to wear.

“The formal uniform is quite restrictive (of my) movement, and I can feel it sticking to my body when I perspire. Coupled with the tie, it can feel constricting in this hot weather,” said Secondary Two student Lucas Tan, adding that the hot weather makes him feel drowsy and tired in school.

When he is wearing the formal outfit, he is constantly perspiring, and “it’s very hard to stay focused during lessons”, he added.

He said that the polo tee material is more breathable and helps sweat to dry faster too.