From data entry clerk to newsman, he found new calling at 70 as data analyst

SINGAPORE - Mr Francis Chin spent most of his working life chasing education and learning new skills.

After completing the Senior Cambridge examinations – the equivalent of today’s O levels – at Beatty Secondary School in 1967, the then 16-year-old Francis started work as a data entry clerk while attending night classes for two years to attain his A-level certification from the Adult Education Board.

“My lifelong learning started then. I realised that once I got my HSC (A-level certificate), employers looked at me differently,” said Mr Chin, who will be 72 this year.

When he completed his national service in 1972, he had worked in a string of administrative jobs before applying to work at the New Nation newspaper in 1977. He was among the first batch of journalists to undergo a basic reporting and sub-editing course.

From then, he built his writing, editing and managerial skills as he worked in several organisations such as The New Paper, Internet service provider Lycos Asia and National Computer Systems (NCS), to name a few.

During his illustrious 38-year career spent mostly in content development, Mr Chin recognised the need to further his education and continue learning.

Despite the high costs, he undertook part-time night classes while he continued working.

In 1992, the then 41-year-old started a four-year course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic to attain his Bachelor of Arts in English and Literature, offered by the Open University in Britain.

“It was tough – those four years doing the night classes. Attendance was compulsory, and I was working full-time as a writer for The New Paper,” said Mr Chin, who credits the course for teaching him critical reading skills and developing his writing style.

In 2002, as a senior news editor and web content manager for Lycos Asia, he embarked on a two-year Masters of Mass Communication course at Nanyang Technological University at the age of 51.