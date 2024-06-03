From cities of whale flesh to vents of sulphur and stone: Explore the deep sea this World Oceans Day

SINGAPORE – The deep oceans contain a whole universe of wonders, many precious metals and countless organisms that hold rich potential to combat human diseases.

While humans have never lost their fascination with the deep, World Oceans Day – held annually on June 8 – encourages “collective action for a healthy ocean and a stable climate”.

As ocean exploration technology advances, so does humanity’s understanding of the oceans and awareness of threats such as climate change and deep-sea mining that confront the oceans and their inhabitants.

Most journeys to the depths of the oceans have been undertaken by research institutions in places such as the eastern Pacific and the Atlantic oceans. But now, there is growing interest in the depths of South-east Asia’s seas.

To gain a deeper understanding of the region’s rich biodiversity, ocean exploration non-profit OceanX has embarked on a series of expeditions via its research vessel, OceanXplorer.

The vessel departed Singapore in May to begin its mission in Indonesia to study the archipelago’s fishes, hydrothermal vents and underwater mountains.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have also sought to uncover the mysteries of the deep sea through expeditions to the Indian and Pacific oceans.

To mark World Oceans Day, The Straits Times dives into underwater exploration, and the importance of learning what lies beneath.