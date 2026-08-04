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The TLDR: Campus CCAs focusing on visual arts and Japanese culture are evolving beyond their traditional activities to embrace Singapore’s growing Anime, Comics and Games creator community.

Students from Temasek Polytechnic's Visual Arts and Writing Club at the Creators Super Fest Singapore 2026 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on July 11.

Student artists adjusted acrylic keychains hanging from display racks as visitors browsed stacks of colourful prints, stickers and handmade merchandise at the tertiary institution pavilion of Creators Super Fest 2026, held on July 11 and 12 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Conversations about favourite anime and games mixed with bursts of Japanese music drifted across the convention floor as students experienced running artist booths at a major anime, comics and games (ACG) convention for the first time.