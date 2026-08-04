From CCAs to creator booths: How student clubs are joining Singapore’s ACG scene
The TLDR: Campus CCAs focusing on visual arts and Japanese culture are evolving beyond their traditional activities to embrace Singapore’s growing Anime, Comics and Games creator community.
Leung Ka Yan
- Student clubs in Singapore are evolving from traditional Japanese culture and visual arts groups into active participants in the Anime, Comics and Games (ACG) scene by hosting artist booths and cosplay.
- Clubs like Singapore Polytechnic Japanese Cultural Club and NTU Visual Arts Society have expanded their activities to include cosplay, creator workshops, and performances, boosting membership and engagement.
- ACG conventions now serve as platforms for student creatives to showcase both fan art and original works, fostering community growth and potential future career opportunities in related fields.
AI generated
Student artists adjusted acrylic keychains hanging from display racks as visitors browsed stacks of colourful prints, stickers and handmade merchandise at the tertiary institution pavilion of Creators Super Fest 2026, held on July 11 and 12 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Conversations about favourite anime and games mixed with bursts of Japanese music drifted across the convention floor as students experienced running artist booths at a major anime, comics and games (ACG) convention for the first time.