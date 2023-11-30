From bouquet to buffet: Couple serve up KFC-themed wedding

SINGAPORE - The room at the Safra Clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang on Nov 26 bore all the hallmarks of a regular wedding - cheering family and friends, a three-tiered wedding cake, wine and a couple besotted with each other.

But nestled in Ms Wong Liang Le’s bridal bouquet were five battered and fried chicken drumsticks.

Another glaring clue that this was a wedding with a difference: a red-and-white backdrop replete with an image of a zinger burger was set up next to the table that held the cake, and the buffet spread, in Ms Wong and her husband Xie Peng’s view, was “finger lickin’ good”.

Ms Wong, 32, told The Straits Times: “When I was in junior college, I told all my friends that it was my dream to have KFC at my wedding.

“I sent an e-mail to KFC to ask if they would be willing to contribute something small for the event and they replied enthusiastically.”

But even she was surprised that the fast-food chain eventually sponsored $2,300 worth of food and props. The couple also served up a Chinese buffet.

Besides being a fan of KFC, she had hoped the brand could play a small part in the wedding for sentimental reasons: She had her first date with Mr Xie, a 40-year-old software engineer, at the KFC branch at Lot One shopping mall in May.

Less than four months later, Mr Xie proposed.

The wedding theme took Ms Wong’s close friend Zoe Zora by surprise.

Ms Zora, 26, said: “I was planning to wear red but changed my mind, so when I saw the KFC decorations, I was telling myself I should have stuck to my initial plan.”

The recruiter, who helps adults with disabilities find jobs, later caught the bridal bouquet.

Ms Zora added: “We were talking on the phone every night leading up to the wedding and were both very excited. She is someone who goes for what she wants and knows what she deserves and I’m so happy she has found someone genuine and loving.”