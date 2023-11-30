From bouquet to buffet: Couple serve up KFC-themed wedding

SINGAPORE - The room at the Safra Clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang on Nov 26 bore all the hallmarks of a regular wedding - cheering family and friends, a three-tiered wedding cake, wine and a couple besotted with each other.
But nestled in Ms Wong Liang Le’s bridal bouquet were five battered and fried chicken drumsticks.
Another glaring clue that this was a wedding with a difference: a red-and-white backdrop replete with an image of a zinger burger was set up next to the table that held the cake, and the buffet spread, in Ms Wong and her husband Xie Peng’s view, was “finger lickin’ good”.
Ms Wong, 32, told The Straits Times: “When I was in junior college, I told all my friends that it was my dream to have KFC at my wedding.
“I sent an e-mail to KFC to ask if they would be willing to contribute something small for the event and they replied enthusiastically.”
But even she was surprised that the fast-food chain eventually sponsored $2,300 worth of food and props. The couple also served up a Chinese buffet.
Besides being a fan of KFC, she had hoped the brand could play a small part in the wedding for sentimental reasons: She had her first date with Mr Xie, a 40-year-old software engineer, at the KFC branch at Lot One shopping mall in May.
Less than four months later, Mr Xie proposed.
The wedding theme took Ms Wong’s close friend Zoe Zora by surprise.
Ms Zora, 26, said: “I was planning to wear red but changed my mind, so when I saw the KFC decorations, I was telling myself I should have stuck to my initial plan.”
The recruiter, who helps adults with disabilities find jobs, later caught the bridal bouquet.
Ms Zora added: “We were talking on the phone every night leading up to the wedding and were both very excited. She is someone who goes for what she wants and knows what she deserves and I’m so happy she has found someone genuine and loving.”
KFC brand manager Florence Sjah said the fast-food chain wanted to help Ms Wong achieve her dream wedding as it found her spirit “very admirable”.
Ms Sjah said: “Despite her disability, she continues to contribute to the society and has many personal accomplishments.”
Ms Wong, an entrepreneur who is also the honorary treasurer of non-profit organisation HWA, formerly the Handicaps Welfare Association, met her husband on the Coffee Meets Bagel dating app in May.
Mr Xie paid no heed to her physical disability, a result of her spinal arteriovenous malformation, a condition where the blood vessels on, in or near the spinal cord are tangled and which has left her with limited function in her limbs.
Mr Xie said: “If someone was near-sighted, they would have faced many life obstacles 300 years ago when glasses had not been invented yet. But this is no longer the case now.
“I believe her condition, considering today’s technological advancement, is not a big problem. Singapore is a relatively disability-friendly society as well.
“In fact, it shows me her perseverance and fighting spirit. It encourages me and makes me love her even more.”
Ms Wong was 17 when she experienced a splitting headache which caused her to faint in school. When she woke up in the hospital, she found herself immobile from the neck down.
She underwent intensive rehabilitation at Tan Tock Seng Hospital but multiple relapses resulted in frequent hospital stays. In 2012, a spinal haemorrhage rendered her completely immobile for nine months and she was unable to complete her economics degree at the Nanyang Technological University as a result.
In 2016, she underwent surgery at Raffles Hospital to remove a portion of the tangled vessels and her condition has stabilised since then.
Her restricted mobility has not stopped her from achieving her dreams, though.
“Ironically, I became more independent. Physically, I’m more dependent but I developed the mindset to always find ways around difficult situations,” she added.
She started her business, Arete First, which sells watch accessories and fitness equipment in 2018. She is also an adjunct lecturer at Murdoch University’s Singapore campus, teaching modules such as corporate law.
Mr Xie described his wife as “the smartest person (he) knows”.
“It’s hard to express how much I love her in words. She’s the ideal girl I wanted to marry and I cannot wait until she becomes the mother of our children.”
Until their resale Housing Board flat is ready in June 2024, the couple will continue spending their weekends going on movie dates, watching TV programmes and recounting the week’s events to one another. They then plan to visit Africa for their honeymoon.
They told The Straits Times they are looking forward to starting a family and growing old together while depending on each other.
Ms Wong said: “Life hands each of us a different path, and it is up to us to create an amazing journey from it.”