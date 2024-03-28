From board games to accessibility guides, how these youth-led solutions are promoting inclusion

Singapore Polytechnic student Alicia Hong, 19, is often approached by her parents and grandparents for help with using digital tools and platforms.

“They would come to me with things like ‘How do I do this PayNow thing?’ or ‘Is this email a scam or not?’,” says the design for communication and experience student.

Their recurring questions led to helplessness. “I thought that if they had to come to me each time for help, I was not solving the root problem,” says Ms Hong. “I wanted to do more to help but I didn't know how.”

Last February, a school project on tackling issues in society helped her to look at problems from a user’s perspective. She took it as an opportunity to focus on digital inclusion for seniors.

While there were existing initiatives and guides to help seniors, Ms Hong was exploring more effective ways to teach digital literacy. “We wanted to do something different and make it fun at the same time.”

Ms Hong, along with two friends, came up with the idea of developing physical board games that would teach the elderly how to use digital payments and identify online scams.

For example, to spend credits in the game, players have to use an accompanying mobile app that mimics real-life interfaces. Ms Hong adds that it was a way to familiarise the elderly with digital payments without using real money.

The team also developed a board game on scams; players consider various scenarios and must identify which ones are scams to progress in the game.

Why choose board games? It is an approachable format for seniors, to learn at their own pace and in a comfortable setting, says Ms Hong.

She feels that a traditional classroom setting may not work for all seniors, citing language barriers and a fear of embarrassment.

“They prefer to learn with their friends and family, so they can play as many times as they need to get the hang of it.”

Spurring innovation

Positive feedback from lecturers and family members led the team of five – with two new members – to join the Youth Action Challenge (YAC) last October to refine their project called Digi-Up!.

The YAC is a four-month programme that offers mentorship and guidance from industry professionals, and up to $50,000 in grants, to help turn youth ideas into reality.