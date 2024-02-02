From April, Govt to place more weight on safety in evaluation of construction tenders

SINGAPORE – Government agencies will place a greater emphasis on safety in the evaluation of construction tenders called from April 1, raising the minimum weightage given to safety-related criteria.

Beyond past performance, contractors who demonstrate plans to adopt safer construction methods or deploy technology to improve risk monitoring and safety could also be assessed more favourably, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Feb 2.

The Government is Singapore’s largest developer, with the public sector expected to contribute about 55 per cent of construction demand in 2024. Some $18 billion to $21 billion worth of public-sector construction contracts are likely to be awarded in 2024.

For government construction projects valued at $50 million or more, agencies will also give bonuses to main contractors for them to recognise their workers who uphold good safety standards.

BCA and MOM said this is to incentivise a strong safety culture throughout the construction phase.

With the new procurement requirements, MOM’s safety disqualification framework will cover smaller projects from April.

Right now, the disqualification framework applies only to projects valued at $3 million or more, and only to the main contractor and their first-level subcontractors.

From April, the disqualification framework will apply to the main contractor of projects worth between $90,001 and $1 million. For projects worth more than $1 million, the main contractors and all levels of subcontractors will be subject to MOM’s disqualification criteria.

The framework temporarily disqualifies companies with a poor safety record from taking part in public-sector construction tenders for three months to two years.

Under the framework, firms placed in MOM’s Business Under Surveillance programme, which helps companies with poor safety records to develop or improve their systems, will be disqualified. As will those temporarily barred from hiring foreign workers because they have accumulated too many demerit points for safety breaches.

In addition, all public-sector projects valued at more than $1 million must, from April:

Identify and carry out workplace safety and health training specific to the activities and workers on-site;

Periodically report workplace safety and health performance, organise engagement sessions and roll out improvement plans for subcontractors who perform poorly;

Do risk assessments and ensure compliance by all subcontractors; and

Require main contractors to put in place a system to ensure subcontractors at all levels comply with these requirements.

MOM and BCA said the aim of putting greater weight on safety considerations during tender evaluations is to incentivise contractors to consider and propose safety improvements at the planning stage.

At present, the minimum weightage for safety-related criteria in public-sector construction tenders worth $3 million or more is at least 3 per cent of the overall score.