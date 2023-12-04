Friends rescue kitten in Bedok Reservoir storm drain during heavy rain

SINGAPORE – Mr Zul Awab was on his regular run at Bedok Reservoir on Nov 30 when his gut told him to peer into the storm drain near him.

In the light drizzle that afternoon, he saw a small black object at the side of the canal. He thought it was a terrapin at first, but on closer inspection, he realised it was a kitten.

The 48-year-old technical manager immediately video-called his wife to bring to him items such as towels and an umbrella from their home nearby. As the owner of three cats, she did not hesitate and dashed out in the rain, which was getting heavier.

Meanwhile, Mr Zul scouted for access ladders into the drain, but did not find any, he told The Straits Times in a phone interview.

“I shredded the towels my wife brought, attached them to a golf umbrella and slowly lowered the contraption into the drain. I was hoping for the cat to hop into the umbrella so I could ‘scoop’ it back to safety,” he said.