‘Friends are the best alcohol’: The party’s bumpin’, and everyone is drinking matcha

The TL;DR: Whether you call it matcha raves or coffee clubbing, sober parties are gaining popularity among Singapore’s youth as they prioritise health and wellness. Recognising this shift, some businesses are tapping the trend by holding such parties and partnering with other brands and events.

Attendees enjoying the music and non alcohol drinks at Kate Spade New York x Beans&Beats party at Echo House @ KADA.

Before 2020, pre-Covid teens talked about getting wasted in clubs, dancing the night away as they got high from the alcohol they consumed.

Now, partying has taken on a new look for Gen Zs.

They still dance along to traditional club anthems like Low by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain, forming a dance circle and feeling the music in all its glory.

But while they are high on the beats, they are Zen on their drinks – replacing the usual alcoholic beverages with matcha.

And far from lighting up the night, they are blazing through the afternoon, with most of these parties usually held during the day.

This change reflects a broader global emphasis on wellness among Gen Zs, where staying sober while partying has taken the spotlight. Daytime partying is also more cost effective, letting partygoers save on the cost of alcohol and cab fares home.

“Friends are the best alcohol,” said National University of Singapore first-year masters student Liu Kangxin, 21, who was dancing with her friends at a matcha rave at National Gallery Singapore on Nov 16.

National Gallery Singapore visitors partying at an afternoon alcohol-free rave. PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

The rise of wellness can be chalked up to Gen Z’s exposure to information about health risks online, making them focus on mental and physical health, and sparking fitness aesthetics on TikTok – the most notable being “clean girl” and “wellness boy”.

The goal: To become the healthiest version of yourself, cutting out fast food, sweet drinks and alcohol, all while getting the recommended eight hours of sleep and maintaining an appealing look.

The wellness trend has now made its way into party culture, with local sober party organisers Exposure Therapy and Beans&Beats taking centre stage.

Matcha with a twist

Ms Harpreet Gill, 23, and Mr Shahan Shah Shawn, 24, co-founded Exposure Therapy in July 2025, looking to merge her love for wellness with his background in nightlife and DJ-ing. Ms Gill runs the company full time while Mr Shahan works on it part time.

Said Ms Gill: “(Clubbing is) really a time for you to get together with people and enjoy some music. We wanted to preserve that aspect (from Shawn) while incorporating wellness, which plays a huge role in not only my life, but in the lives of the people around me.”

Noticing a void in afternoon entertainment in Singapore, and considering the cost of late-night cab hailing, they came up with the idea of midday matcha raves.

“It is a typical club environment with DJs, lighting, and of course, matcha,” she explained.

Starting with the inaugural event, Exposure Therapy: Matcha Rave, in July, numerous others have followed, with standouts being the Nov 16 Gallery Rave commemorating National Gallery Singapore turning 10, and The Future Rave, a matcha rave and silent disco on Nov 29 held as part of the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience at Orchard Library.

Ms Gill noted that the company is shifting to be more of a “social club” and exploring different and unique styles of partying.

“We overall want to be a one-stop place for afternoon social entertainment in Singapore,” she said.

Exposure Therapy combines wellness and clubbing together. PHOTO: EXPOSURE THERAPY

Coffee and vibes

For those whom matcha isn’t their cup of tea, Beans&Beats is a company that organises parties featuring DJs and serves artisanal coffee.

The concept was hatched in university student Aden Low’s home, where the 21-year-old and two fellow undergraduates were bonding over coffee and music.

“It was really about me sharing my passion for music, and another co-founder wanting to share his passion for speciality coffee,” said Mr Low.

Since launching in May 2024, Beans&Beats has hosted parties in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, where party goers can be seen grooving along to the music while holding a coffee, creating an atmosphere no different from a regular party.

It also collaborated with others, such as Kate Spade New York to celebrate the American fashion brand’s global rebrand on Dec 6, and tied-up with the Singapore Urban Sports + Fitness Festival 2025 to hold an afterparty session on Nov 30.

Beans&Beats parties serve coffee instead of alcohol. PHOTO: BEANS&BEATS

With the rising trend, Mr Low hopes Beans&Beats can continue to promote the coffee and music culture.

Said Mr Low: “We want to make the most of this opportunity and use the platform to spotlight DJs, producers, roasters and coffees we love.”

Ms Renee Lee, 23, attended Exposure Therapy’s Gallery Rave out of curiosity about experiencing an alcohol-free afternoon party. Entry to the event was free, while drinks cost around $7 each.

“My friends and I are quite big music lovers, so that’s another reason why we wanted to go,” said the recent graduate from Nanyang Technological University.

When asked if she would go again, she replied: “I would go again as long as it’s with the right company.”